Boxy SVG

توسط Jarosław Foksa
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Boxy SVG project goal is to create the best tool for editing SVG files. For beginners as well as for professional designers and developers. On any device and operating system.

=== Core features: ===

  • Clean and intuitive UI heavily inspired by Inkscape, Sketch and Adobe Illustrator
  • Extensive support for on-canvas editing of object geometry, transform, paint and other properties
  • Save to SVG and SVGZ formats, export to PNG, JPG, WebP, PDF and HTML5
  • Integration with Pixabay and other libraries with millions of free stock photos and vector assets
  • Google Fonts integration with hundreds of free fonts
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts for over 100 commands
  • Manual guides, smart guides and grid
  • Path operations (unite, intersect, subtract, exclude, close, reverse, etc.)
  • Arrangement operations (align to, rotate, flip, order, group, etc.)

=== For web developers: ===

  • Chromium-based rendering engine
  • SVG and CSS code inspector similar to Chrome Dev Tools
  • Clean SVG output that preserves IDs, classes, titles and other metadata
  • SVG sprites editing support

This package is officially published, maintained and supported by Boxy SVG developer.

تغییرات در نگارش 3.96.0

5 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~243 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری95 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۸٬۹۹۳
پروانهhttps://boxy-svg.com/legal
پایگاه پروژهhttps://boxy-svg.com
تماسhttps://boxy-svg.com/?dialog=contact
راهنماhttps://boxy-svg.com/tutorials
سوالات متداولhttps://boxy-svg.com/questions
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://boxy-svg.com/bugs
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG

اجرا

flatpak run com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG
Tags:
editorgraphicssvgvectordesigndrawiconillustrationlogosvg editor