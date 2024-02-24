Gpg Frontend
به دست Saturneric
Main Window
Encrypt and sign data
Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.
By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.
A list of features
- Rapidly encrypt files or text.
- Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
- Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
- Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.
تغییرات در نگارش 2.1.2
23 روز قبل
(حدود 18 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)
- هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده
اندازهٔ نصب شده~12.38 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری7.57 MiB
معماریهای موجودx86_64, aarch64
نصبها۲٬۰۷۷