Simple Diary
توسط Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
تغییرات در نگارش v0.4.3
8 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~582 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری194 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲٬۶۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
