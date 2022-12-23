Simple Diary

توسط Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

تغییرات در نگارش v0.4.3

8 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~582 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری194 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲٬۶۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

اجرا

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal