Bitwig Studio

توسط Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

تغییرات در نگارش 4.4.10

3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~513 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری312 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۵۷٬۴۳۱
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://www.bitwig.com/
تماسhttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
راهنماhttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
سوالات متداولhttps://www.bitwig.com/support/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

