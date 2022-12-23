BiglyBT
توسط Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
تغییرات در نگارش 3.4.0.0
حدود 1 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~213 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری96 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۸٬۱۸۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing