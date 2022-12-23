Pinetime Flasher

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button

Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch

Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch