A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

تغییرات در نگارش 0.1

حدود 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~8 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری3 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۲۴۶
پروانهMIT License
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

اجرا

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
