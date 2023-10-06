Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

به دست AMPL Optimization, Inc
نصب

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

تغییرات در نگارش 4.0.0.202308171623

3 ماه قبل
(Built 6 روز قبل)
  • هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده

  • مالکیتی

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
اندازهٔ نصب شده~446.73 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری446.59 MiB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۲۷۴
برچسب‌ها:
linuxflatpak