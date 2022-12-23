Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.24.2

5 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~107 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری83 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۱۱٬۱۲۸
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

اجرا

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels