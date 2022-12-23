Metronome

توسط Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.3.0

9 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~2 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری705 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۴٬۱۱۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

اجرا

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
Tags:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo