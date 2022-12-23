Adobe Flash Player

نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

تغییرات در نگارش 32.0.0.465

بیشتر از 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~18 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری11 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۱۴۶٬۷۸۶
پروانهhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
پایگاه پروژهhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

اجرا

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Tags:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf