Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

اجرا

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Tags:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer