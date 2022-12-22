Dice Roller

توسط Leonora Tindall
نصب

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.1.3

نزدیک 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~509 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری229 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۳٬۹۹۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

اجرا

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller