Telyn
توسط Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.6
بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~273 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری90 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۹۱۴
پروانهMIT License
