توسط Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.2.307

بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~216 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری212 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۲٬۴۹۶
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://tandem.chat
راهنماhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

