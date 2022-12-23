Delta Chat

delta.chat
نصباهدا

Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

تغییرات در نگارش v1.36.4

2 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~336 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری135 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۵٬۷۵۲
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://delta.chat/
سوالات متداولhttps://delta.chat/en/help
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://www.transifex.com/delta-chat/public/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-desktop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.delta.desktop

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

اجرا

flatpak run chat.delta.desktop
Tags:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessenger