An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

تغییرات در نگارش 0.15.0

4 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~351 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری115 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۵٬۷۵۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
راهنماhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
مرور کد مبدأhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
مشارکت در برنامهhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

اجرا

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
