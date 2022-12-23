Proton Mail Bridge
توسط Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
تغییرات در نگارش 3.2.0
28 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~159 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری61 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۶۰٬۹۵۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
کارههای دیگر توسط Proton AG
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing