OpenBoard
توسط Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.6.4
حدود 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~142 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری65 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۵۷٬۱۱۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing