Flathub Logo

ROOT

به دست ROOT
نصب

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

تغییرات در نگارش 6.30.02

حدود 2 ماه قبل
(حدود 5 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)
  • هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده

  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    این کاره به صورت آزاد به دست اجتماعی از داوطلبان توسعه یافته و با پروانهٔ GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later منتشر شده.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~602.46 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری256.37 MiB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64, aarch64
برچسب‌ها:
linuxflatpak