ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
تغییرات در نگارش 6.30.02
حدود 2 ماه قبل
(حدود 5 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)
- هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده
اندازهٔ نصب شده~602.46 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری256.37 MiB
معماریهای موجودx86_64, aarch64