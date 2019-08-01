Arduino IDE
توسط Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.8.19
بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~533 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری183 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۱۶۲٬۹۳۷
پروانهGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
مشارکت در ترجمههاhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
