Arduino IDE

توسط Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.8.19

بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~533 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری183 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۶۲٬۹۳۷
پروانهGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://www.arduino.cc/
راهنماhttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

اجرا

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
Tags:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller