AssaultCube Reloaded

به دست AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force
تأیید نشده
First-person-shooter game

The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

  • New, diverse game modes and mutators
  • Many new and different weapons
  • More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
  • Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
  • Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
  • Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
  • Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
  • Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
  • Killfeed making it easy to see kills
  • Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button

تغییرات در نگارش v2.18.2

بیشتر از 3 سال قبل
(حدود 3 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)
یادداشت‌های انتشار

  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    این کاره به صورت آزاد به دست اجتماعی از داوطلبان توسعه یافته و با پروانهٔ zlib License منتشر شده.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~109.39 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری87.93 MiB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
