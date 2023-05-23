Flathub Logo

Raven

توسط James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

تغییرات در نگارش 3.7

حدود 2 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~11 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری4 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۱۸
پروانهArtistic License 2.0
پایگاه پروژهhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
راهنماhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

