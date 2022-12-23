Asunder CD Ripper

توسط Andrew Smith et al.
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

  • Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
  • Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
  • Creates M3U playlists
  • Can encode to multiple formats in one session
  • Simultaneous rip and encode
  • Does not require a specific desktop environment

Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.9.7

بیشتر از 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~10 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری4 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۵۸٬۹۵۶
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/index.php
تماسhttp://littlesvr.ca/contact.php?source=Asunder
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/translations.php
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://littlesvr.ca/bugs/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.littlesvr.asunder

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca.littlesvr.asunder

اجرا

flatpak run ca.littlesvr.asunder