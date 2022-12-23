Nestopia

نصب

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.51.1

نزدیک 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~6 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری2 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۴۲٬۶۵۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

اجرا

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia