Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.51.1
نزدیک 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~6 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری2 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۴۲٬۶۵۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing