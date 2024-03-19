Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

به دست Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

  • مالکیتی

    این کاره به صورت آزاد توسعه نیافته، پس فقط توسعه‌دهندگانش می‌دانند چگونه کار می‌کند. این کاره ممکن است به روش‌هایی که تشخیصشان دشوار است ناامن بوده و بدون نظارت تغییر کند.
