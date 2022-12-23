Vintage Story

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

اجرا

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory