ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.6.4

بیشتر از 5 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~864 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری406 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۹۶۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
راهنماhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
گزارش یک اشکالhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

اجرا

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
