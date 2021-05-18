Cambalache

توسط Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.12.1

5 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~6 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری2 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۸٬۲۱۱
پروانهGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
تماسhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

اجرا

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Tags:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface