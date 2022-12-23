TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.5.6

حدود 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~259 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری132 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۳۴٬۴۵۷
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttp://tuxguitar.com.ar
راهنماhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/forums.html
سوالات متداولhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/tgwiki/doku.php
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

اجرا

flatpak run ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar
