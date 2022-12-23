xemu

نصب
Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

تغییرات در نگارش v0.7.96

4 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~19 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری6 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۲۱۷٬۱۴۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://xemu.app
راهنماhttps://xemu.app/docs
سوالات متداولhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

اجرا

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu