Polychromatic is a front-end for configuring Razer peripherals: keyboards, mice, keypads, headsets, laptops and more!

The application utilizes the effects and settings available on the firmware, including DPI, polling rate, brightness and device-specific hardware functions like Game Mode. It can view device information like firmware version, serial number, battery levels and can test individually addressable LEDs.

Create your own lighting effects and animations using the effect editor. Great for key mapping a game, application or for ambiance.

Requires OpenRazer to be installed on the host distribution. Device support is dependant on the version of OpenRazer installed.