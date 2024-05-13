Flathub Logo

Fotema

به دست David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.0

3 روز قبل
(حدود 8 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)

  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    این کاره به صورت آزاد به دست اجتماعی از داوطلبان توسعه یافته و با پروانهٔ GNU General Public License v3.0 or later منتشر شده.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~62.67 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری27.77 MiB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64, aarch64
