Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

تغییرات در نگارش 12.0

حدود 1 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~143 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری55 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۸۷۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

اجرا

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
