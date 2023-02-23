Elastic
توسط Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
تغییرات در نگارش 0.1.3
3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~541 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری158 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲٬۹۳۲
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps in the GNOME groupبیشتر
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing