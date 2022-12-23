Dialect

توسط The Dialect Authors
drey.app
نصب
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

تغییرات در نگارش 2.1.1

8 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~4 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری1 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۹۰٬۳۰۳
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

اجرا

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Tags:
translatetranslation