Damask
توسط Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
تغییرات در نگارش 0.2.0
حدود 1 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~1 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری320 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۷٬۸۱۸
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
اجرا
