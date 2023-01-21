Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

تغییرات در نگارش 0.2.0

حدود 1 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~1 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری320 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۷٬۸۱۸
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
راهنماhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

اجرا

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
