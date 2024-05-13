Flathub Logo

Ptyxis

به دست Christian Hergert
تأیید نشده
نصب
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window

A container oriented terminal for GNOME

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.

Features:

  • Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts
  • Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
  • User-installable color palettes
  • Support for preferences profiles with container integration
  • Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
  • Tabbed interface with tab overviews
  • Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
  • Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
  • Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
  • Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
  • Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
  • Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications

تغییرات در نگارش 46.2

4 روز قبل
(حدود 9 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)
  • هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده

  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    این کاره به صورت آزاد به دست اجتماعی از داوطلبان توسعه یافته و با پروانهٔ GNU General Public License v3.0 or later منتشر شده.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~11.66 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری10.15 MiB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64, aarch64
برچسب‌ها:
terminalpromptptyxisshellcommandcommandlinecmdclilinuxflatpak