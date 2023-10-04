Flathub Logo

BlackboardSync

Download your Blackboard Learn content to your device

A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!

Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.

Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.

More than 30 universities supported around the world.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.9.11

3 ماه قبل
(Built 3 ماه قبل)
  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~201.76 MiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری79.31 MiB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۲۴
