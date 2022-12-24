Mixer
by Allie Law
Change the volume of apps
A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.
- Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
- Individually change each audio source's values
Muutused versioonis 0.1.3
peaaegu 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~98 MB
Allalaetud suurus21 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9269
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing