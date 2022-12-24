Mixer

by Allie Law
Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Muutused versioonis 0.1.3

peaaegu 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~98 MB
Allalaetud suurus21 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9269
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Abihttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Run

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
Tags:
audiosound