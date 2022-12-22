Clairvoyant
by Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Muutused versioonis 3.0.6
3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~142 KB
Allalaetud suurus61 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3383
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Cassidy James Blaede
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing