Cipher
by Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
Muutused versioonis 2.5.0
rohkem kui 3 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~97 MB
Allalaetud suurus20 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab6336
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
