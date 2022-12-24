krop

by Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
