Plots

by Alex Huntley
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

Muutused versioonis 0.8.5

umbes 2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~56 MB
Allalaetud suurus19 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab24 088
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots