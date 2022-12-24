Sequeler

by Alessandro Castellani
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Muutused versioonis 0.8.2

peaaegu 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~153 MB
Allalaetud suurus41 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab27 082
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Abihttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Run

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql