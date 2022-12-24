Viper
by 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Muutused versioonis 1.7.3
2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~240 MB
Allalaetud suurus96 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab3524
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing