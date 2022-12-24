Qv2ray

Install

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Qv2ray

Run

flatpak run com.github.Qv2ray
internetproxyqtvpnqvv2ray