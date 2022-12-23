Youp for whatsapp

by Luigi Teschio
Install

Whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Muutused versioonis 2.0

umbes 3 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1 MB
Allalaetud suurus427 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab49 662
LisentsMIT License
Projekti veebisaithttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Run

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
Tags:
flatpakgtkrust