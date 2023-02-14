Dave Gnukem

by David Joffe
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.3

7 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~25 MB
Allalaetud suurus20 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1639
LisentsMIT License
Projekti veebisaithttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Run

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Tags:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro