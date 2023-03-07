BYOD

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Run

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD