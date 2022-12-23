Gnome Next Meeting Applet
by Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Muutused versioonis 2.10.1
5 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~12 MB
Allalaetud suurus4 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3578
LisentsMIT License
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing